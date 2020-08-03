Commissioners Seek Local Legislative Action on Subdivision Exemption

SWEETWATER COUNTY — During the last Sweetwater County Commissioner Tuesday, July 21, the commissioners agreed to draft and sign a letter to send to the local Wyoming Legislature and the Wyoming County Commissioners Association (WCCA) regarding a change in a family subdivision exemption.

The family exemption in Wyoming for subsidies used to state that if an individual owns property for five years and wants to deed it off to their children, they could do so with an exemption from the subdivision regulations. This would save the individual money, which could be upwards of $20,000 to $50,000 depending on the number of lots.

The Wyoming Legislature changed the law two years ago from having to wait five years to be exempt to 10 years. Eric Bingham, Sweetwater County Land Use Director, said he has been working with several Sweetwater County residents on subdividing their property who now have to wait another five to six years to be exempt from regulations.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Another issue is that once the property has been deeded to the owner’s children, they now have to hold onto it for five years before they can sell it, whereas they used to have to hold onto it for one year.

Bingham asked the commissioners if they could send a letter to local, state representatives to get this issue on the agenda for the next legislative session.

Commissioner Wally Johnson said he suggests sending it to the local representatives as well as the WCCA.

“In my opinion, we have to do something,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the primary people in Sweetwater County who will be affected by this change in the law are those who own ranches and farms. He said they should also ask the WCCA for more suggestions to send the letter, particularly in the agriculture industry.

Bingham and Johnson will work on drafting the letter, which the other four commissioners will sign.