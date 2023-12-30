Commissioners Start 2024 with Draft BLM Comments

SWEETWATER COUNTY – Time is running out for Sweetwater County to submit comments on the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) draft resource management plan for the Rock Springs Field Office.

Eric Bingham, the county’s land use director, will give the county commissioners an update and review of the county’s draft comments Tuesday. Bingham’s presentation precludes an executive session to discuss a topic on a pre-decisional basis, a situation that is allowed under Wyoming’s public meetings laws. While the agenda only lists the session as a pre-decisional discussion, attachments to Bingham’s agenda item suggest the executive session will focus on the county’s comments.

The BLM’s management plan isn’t the only item the commissioners intend to comment on. They will also decide if they will ratify draft comments on the Programmatic Solar Energy Plan during the consent agenda portion of the meeting.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The commissioners will also decide if they will fill several vacant positions throughout the county’s offices. Two sheriff’s office positions, one custodial position and one position in the county clerk’s office are listed on the agenda.

The meeting may result in a new chairman for the commissioners as the group will elect a new chairman for the year. They will also designate a newspaper of record to publish legal notices in. The county’s current newspaper of record is the Green River Star.

The commissioners’ meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River. The full agenda and meeting packet can be found here, and the meeting can be viewed online through the county’s YouTube channel.