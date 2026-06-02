Commissioners to Announce Sheriff Vacancy, Consider Projects and Expenditure Policy Tuesday

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners will officially declare the Sweetwater County Sheriff position vacant during its meeting Tuesday morning.

Former Sheriff John Grossnickle retired Monday to become the new executive director of Southwest Counseling Services. Tuesday’s meeting is the earliest the commissioners can declare the vacancy, which starts a process to appoint a new sheriff. Following the announcement, the Sweetwater County GOP will host a meeting to choose three candidates for the commissioners to select a sheriff from. Grossnickle’s term only lasts through the end of the year, and six Republican candidates have filed to seek election to the post. As the election is done separately, anyone interested in being appointed to fill the remainder of Grossnickle’s term would have to provide the Sweetwater GOP with any information it requires when it calls for applications.

The commissioners will also consider a resolution creating a capital projects and major expenditures policy beginning July 1. The policy would implement a centralized “Capital Division,” which the county believes will improve transparency while streamlining processes and maintain appropriate oversight by the commissioners.

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A budget workshop is also scheduled to take place after the commissioners’ meeting and is set to take place at 10:50 a.m.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River. The meeting and workshop are open to the public and will be streamed on the county’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.