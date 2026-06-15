Commissioners to Appoint Interim Sheriff

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners will meet Tuesday June 16 to discuss the appointment of the Interim Sweetwater County Sheriff following the vacancy left by former Sheriff John Grossnickle on May 31.

The Sweetwater County GOP selected Rich Fischer, Richard Kaumo, and Ozzie Knezovich to be considered by the commissioners to fill Grossnickle’s remaining term ending on Jan. 4, 2027. Matthew Wharton and Amanda Buller did not receive enough votes to be considered for the role of Interim Sheriff by the Sweetwater GOP.

The agenda will also cover the annual report from Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Interim CEO Kari Quickenden, as well as a board appointment for the hospital.

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A letter of engagement for a Hearing Officer for the Sweetwater County Board of Equalization will also be considered by the commissioners.

A budget work session is also scheduled to take place at 3:30 p.m.

A robing ceremony for District Court Judge Clark Stith will delay the commissioners meeting to 10 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River. The meeting and workshop are open to the public and will be streamed on the county’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.



