Commissioners to Appoint Special Prosecutor, Hear Ambulance Update Tuesday

SWEETWATER COUNTY — A parking lot project, the appointment of a special prosector, and a quarterly ambulance update are part of the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners’ agenda for Tuesday.

The commissioner will consider awarding a project for work on the Sweetwater County Library parking lot in Green River. R and D Sweeping and Asphalt Maintenance is the recommended recipient and lowest bidder for the project. The bid amount will be $102,062.01 and encompasses both the base bid and the project’s Bid Alternative A.

A special prosecutor from Sublette County will also be considered Tuesday. According to the resolution, Sublette County Attorney Clayton Melinkovich has agreed to review and possibly prosecute a case that could result in a conflict of interest or an appearance of impropriety for the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office. The commissioners will have to approve the resolution before Melinkovich can review the case.

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The commissioners will hear a quarterly ambulance update from Castle Rock Hospital District. The hospital district will discuss Castle Rock Ambulance Service’s revenue and expenses during the update.

The commissioners will also host an executive session to discuss potential litigation.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the county’s YouTube Channel. An agenda with a meeting packet can be found here.