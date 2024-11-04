Commissioners to Consider Approving Grants Aimed at Alleviating Conditions of Poverty

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commissioners will consider ratifying and approving the Community Services Block Grant funding contracts for Federal Fiscal Year 2025 in the total amount of $239,793.

The Wyoming Department of Health awarded Sweetwater County this funding to alleviate the causes and conditions of poverty. Meeting documents state that the proposed uses will provide stability to families as well as support progress towards greater self-sufficiency. Eligible clients must be at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level.

The funding will be passed through to agencies to carry out the services, including the following:

Rock Springs Young At Heart will receive $59,420, which is 25% of the CSBG funding, to provide homemaker and CNA services to elderly and disabled individuals, and to provide meals and special diet food to elderly and disabled individuals.

Sweetwater Family Resource Center is being allocated $82,525, 34% of the funding, to provide housing assistance, including emergency rent and utilities.

YWCA of Sweetwater County will get $61,600, 26% of the funding, to provide childcare services while parents are working, seeking employment, or attending school, and to provide rent, deposit payments and utility payments to victims of domestic violence through the Victim Advocacy Center.

Lastly, Sweetwater County/Sweetwater County Tripartite Board will get $36,248, 15% of the funding, to go towards a Community Needs Assessment, and for operational costs, including insurance, advertising, dues, travel, training, and conferences.

Meeting documents state that Chairman Keaton West already signed the primary contract outside of a regularly scheduled meeting to expedite the start of the term, which started on October 1, 2024 and will last through September 30, 2025. The funds require no cash match.

To view the full meeting agenda and packet, click here. The commissioners will meet Tuesday, November 5, at the Sweetwater County Courthouse at 9 a.m. The meeting can be attended in person or streamed on the county’s YouTube page.