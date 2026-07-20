Commissioners to Consider Elevator Change Order, Grant Application Tuesday

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners will consider a change order to a project that will push its completion date to 2027.

The elevator modernization project at the Sweetwater County Courthouse will not increase in price, retaining the $413,360 price if the change order is approved, but the substantial completion date would move from June 27 to March 26, 2027, with the final completion date shifting from July 25 to April 28, 2027. According to the change order document, the original request for proposal set the substantial and final completion dates in the contract, but the county discovered the original dates were unrealistic after discussing the project with KONE Inc. after the bid. The date change is based on KONE’s schedule, the county courthouse’s use for voting, and other factors.

The commissioners will also consider an 80-20 grant application to pay for magnesium chloride treatments on county roads. The 2027 Congestion Mitigation Air Quality Grant request would seek $400,000 from the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The grant would require the county to match $100,000, with the full half million going towards applying magnesium chloride on 73.52 miles of road surface across nine county roads. Magnesium chloride is a dust-suppressing chemical applied to dirt and gravel roads to reduce dust. The grant itself is funded with federal dollars to combat air quality issues created by energy and industrial development.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The commissioners meet at 9 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the county’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.