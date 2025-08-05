Commissioners to Consider Horse Palace Move Tuesday

[Note: This article was corrected to remove a reference that the Green River Horse Palace would move to the city’s old movie theater. That is incorrect. SweetwaterNOW apologizes for the error.]

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners will consider a change of address for Wyoming Horse Racing LLC in Green River.

The company seeks the commissioners’ blessing to authorize its operations at 420 Uinta Drive. The company currently operates the Green River Horse Palace at 110 Uinta Drive.

The commissioners will also consider the annual publication of county salaries. The county is required by law to publish the list of salaries in a newspaper of record, which is the Green River Star. A draft of the salary list can be seen here.

New Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Superintendent Scott Cooper is scheduled to introduce himself to the commissioners.

The commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Sweetwater County Courthouse. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the county’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.