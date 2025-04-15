Commissioners to Consider Lowering Speed Limits on Unpaved County Roads

SWEETWATER COUNTY –– The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners will consider changing the speed limit on unpaved county roads during the board’s meeting Tuesday morning.

The commissioners will consider a resolution that would change the speed limit on unpaved county roads from 55 mph to 45 mph. According to the resolution, the county originally set the speed limit at 55 mph in 2011, utilizing a policy from the Wyoming Department of Transportation allowing local authorities to set minimum and maximum speed limits on certain roads. With the passing of Senate File 32, which allows local jurisdictions to set their own speed limits on unpaved roads between 35 mph and 55 mph without a speed study, the county will shift speed limits on unpaved county roads. The reduced speed limit is due to the county believing a 55 mph limit is unsafe on some county roads.

The commissioners will also hear from Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 regarding a proposed increase in seasonal wildfire hourly rates. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is also scheduled to discuss funding for the hospital’s capital projects.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River. A full agenda can be found here. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the county’s YouTube channel.