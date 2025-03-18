Commissioners to Consider MHSC Funding Request, Recognize Treatment Court’s 20th Anniversary

SWEETWATER COUNTY –– The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners will hear a funding request from Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and recognize the Treatment Court of Sweetwater County’s 20th anniversary during its meeting Tuesday morning.

According to meeting documents, MHSC seeks $526,100 in funds for two projects, an OB suite renovation and a powerhouse roof replacement. The hospital was informed the county holds $500,000 as a capital fund for the hospital and seeks funding to cover the costs of the projects. MHSC’s OB department has seen a steady increase in deliveries, believed to be partly fueled by the hospital’s growing geographical reach as neighboring hospitals have closed their OB departments. The estimated cost is $426,350.

With the hospital’s powerhouse roof replacement, the project aims to replace the original roofing that is more than 45 years old. The roof leaks and the hospital’s administration fear the leaks may lead to electrical and mechanical deterioration that could lead to emergency repairs and electrical failures. The base estimate for the project is $73,985, with additional fall protection measures having an additional base cost of $25,765.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River. With the exception of the scheduled executive session for real estate, the meeting is open to the public. The county will stream the meeting on its YouTube Channel. A full agenda can be found here.