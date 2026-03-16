Commissioners to Consider New Fees for Public Records, Letters of Support for Congressional Spending Tuesday

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners will meet Tuesday morning and discuss ratifying letters of support for congressionally directed spending and consider the approval of new fees for public records requests after a public hearing.

Public Records Request Fees

After issuing a notice of intent Jan. 7, the commissioners are ready to have a public hearing on Resolution 26-03-CC-02, creating fees for public records request made in the county.

According to the proposed resolution, the county will charge $15.50 an hour for clerical and support staff time, $30 an hour for information technology staff time and $40 an hour for professional staff time. The resolution would also see a cost associated with copies of non-electronic records, costing $0.25 a page for black and white copies, $1 a page for colored copies, and the actual cost of photographs.

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The commissioners received two letters against the resolution, one being from state Rep. Marlene Brady, R-Green River.

“All records belong to the public and should be easily available to the public at no charge to the citizens of Sweetwater County,” Brady said in an email to the commissioners.

Congressionally Directed Spending

The commissioners will also consider ratifying three letters of support to Rep. Harriet Hageman for Congressionally Directed Spending requests sought by various entities.

The letters of support ask for help funding a Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office request for a BearCat G3 armored vehicle with gas delivery system, a rehabilitation and expansion project for Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport’s general aviation apron, and replacements for the Sweetwater County Combined Communications Joint Powers Board’s radio console and phone system.

The commissioners meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the county’s YouTube channel. A full agenda and meeting packet can be found here.