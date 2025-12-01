Commissioners to Decide on Supporting Letter Urging BLM to Advance Oil and Gas Leases on Public Lands

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners will vote Tuesday morning on whether to ratify a comment letter sent on behalf of local governments that supports recent changes by the Bureau of Land Management and energy leasing plans tied to Executive Order 14154 and Secretarial Order 3418.

The document under consideration, submitted by the Coalition of Local Governments, formally endorses the BLM’s plan to include 26 parcels in Sweetwater County totaling roughly 33,514 acres in the 2026 second-quarter competitive oil and gas lease sale.

The CLG letter asks that the BLM move forward with the leases without automatic deferrals for wildlife habitat areas such as priority habitats for greater sage-grouse, leks, or other critical wildlife habitat. The letter states the automatic deferral due to priority habitat management areas and wildlife corridors are “inappropriate” and “inconsistent” with the new policy direction that encourages natural resource development.

The commissioners meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the county’s YouTube channel. A full agenda and meeting packet can be found here.