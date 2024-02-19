Commissioners to Discuss Facility Bid Tuesday

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Sweetwater County commissioners will discuss a bid received to build a combined public works facility during their meeting Tuesday.

One bid was opened for the construction project Jan. 22. A. Pleasant Construction submitted a base bid of $6,480,600 with an alternate bid of $930,930. The architect base bid estimate for the project is $5,277,934 with an alternate bid of $462,190. Following discussion about the bid itself, the commissioners will talk about allowing the county’s public works department to seek additional methods of completing the construction project.

Following discussion about the public works facility, the commissioners will host a preliminary budget discussion. Discussions about the upcoming 2024-2025 budget have already started, with the budget process continuing through the final adoption of the budget in June.

Also on the commissioners’ agenda is the possible approval of an agreement between the USDA, the Ashley National Forest and the county for office space at the county’s Roosevelt building in Green River. The building is home to Golden Hour Senior Center and initially housed some county offices before the completion of the county’s Health and Human Services Building in Rock Springs.

The commissioners’ meeting starts at 9 a.m. and is at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River. A full agenda and packet can be found here. The meeting is open to the public and can be streamed on the county’s YouTube Channel.