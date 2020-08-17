Commissioners to Discuss Lagoon Drive Project: Could Put on Hold

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Lagoon Drive Consolidated Facility project will be a hot topic during the Sweetwater County Commissioner meeting Tuesday in which the commissioners will discuss suspension and potentially take action.



During the last commissioner meeting on August 4, the commissioners were in disagreement with how to proceed with the Lagoon Drive project. The Lagoon Drive Consolidated Facility is a near $21 million facility that would house both Sweetwater County Fire Department and the Sweetwater Public Works building.

With the economic uncertainty the county and state are facing, Chairman Randy Wendling, and Commissioners Lauren Schoenfeld and Roy Lloyd do not think the facility is the best place to be spending money at this time.

However, Commissioners Wally Johnson and Jeff Smith want to follow through with the bidding process before making any decisions on whether to move forward with the project or not.

On August 4, the commissioners voted 3-2 against submitting a USDA Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program pre-application for the Lagoon Drive project. Commissioners Johnson and Smith voted for the submission, while Chairman Wendling, and Commissioners Schoenfeld and Lloyd voted against it.

At the last meeting, Schoenfeld said that the county is looking at offering a voluntary separation program to avoid lay offs, and therefore said it is not the time to build the $21 million consolidated facility. Commission Lloyd spoke in agreement, asking if the facility was the best place to spend money at this time.

Commissioner Johnson and Smith disagreed, saying the county needs to go through the bidding process and see what bids come in to make an informed decision.

Chairman Wendling asked that the issue be put on this week’s agenda, as he sensed some commissioners may want to put the entire project on hold. The commissioners will discuss and possibly take action Tuesday.

