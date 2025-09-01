Commissioners to Hear About Fire Restrictions Tuesday

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners will hear a presentation about fire restrictions during the group’s meeting Tuesday morning.

Originally placed on the commissioners’ agenda for their second August meeting, the presentation will be made by Alan Adams, the county’s fire warden. According to information from the Bureau of Land Management included in the agenda item, live fuels moisture values across lands administered by the BLM’s Rock Springs Field Office are at critical levels. Cheatgrass and perennial grasses have cured while conifers are now receptive to fire.

“All fuels in the zone have the potential for rapid rates of spread,” the document states.

The county commissioners initiated a fire ban in August, joining several similar bans in Wyoming following the start of the Red Canyon Fire near Thermopolis, which has burned more than 124,000 acres.

The commissioners’ meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the county’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.