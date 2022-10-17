Commissioners to Hear Fire Season Update

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County Fire Warden Jim Zimmerman will provide an update on the 2022 fire season during Tuesday’s Sweetwater County Commission meeting.

According to meeting documents, the Sweetwater County Cooperating Fire Agencies had 94 calls total in 2022. The agencies include Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1, Green River Fire Department (GRFD), and Wamsutter.

The total cost of the calls was $228,162, according to the documents. Seasonal costs for Fire District No. 1 was $117,088, and the cost of their fire calls was $17,350. The total cost of calls for GRFD was $65,553, and the cost for Wamsutter was $28,170.

The total calls for Fire District #1, GRFD, and Wamsutter were 17, 58, and 19, respectively.

The County Commission will also hear an update from Castle Rock Ambulance Service on the progress for county-wide ambulance services. CEO of Castle Rock Hospital District Bailie Dockter will provide the update.

The Commission will meet Tuesday, October 18, at 8:30 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse. To view the full meeting agenda, click here. To view the full meeting packet, click here.