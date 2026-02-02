Commissioners to Hear Greenbelt, Revenue Presentations Tuesday

SWEETWATER COUNTY – It will be a day of updates for the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners Tuesday.

The Board will hear an update from the Green River Greenbelt Task Force Tuesday morning, followed by updates related to county revenues and the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport later in the afternoon. John Freeman, the chairman of the task force, said he intends to update the commissioners about the group’s activities and plans to ask the commissioners to consider creating a recreation plan. He said the task force is competing with other organizations with counties that have better recreational plans than are available in Sweetwater County, which has resulted in grants going to those other organizations.

The commissioners will also hear the CEO of the Wyoming Business Council, Josh Dorrell, speak about a statewide poll investigating Wyoming voters’ attitudes toward growth and change. Several items of business will also focus on various county roads.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The commissioners meet at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the county’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.