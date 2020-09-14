Commissioners to Hear Meeting Chambers and District Court Improvement Updates

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commissioners will discuss the progress on changes being made to the Commissioner Chambers and Sweetwater County District Court that were started to accommodate COVID-19 Coronavirus health guidelines during their meeting Tuesday morning.

In April, the Sweetwater County Commissioners started conducting meetings via Zoom and went forward with doing renovations in the Commissioner Chambers at the Sweetwater County Courthouse. These changes would allow for proper social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as update outdated seating and improve sound systems.

Around the same time, the commissioners approved to have Gene Legerski, Sweetwater County Public Works Director, work with the Sweetwater County District Court to make improvements and allow for better social distancing.

The commissioners will hear an update on those two improvement projects on Tuesday.

[Due to COVID-19 Coronavirus recommendations, the commissioner’s video conference meeting on September 15, at 8:30 am, will not be accessible at the County Courthouse.]

The public is invited to watch the meeting on the Sweetwater County YouTube channel.

The public can comment immediately following the public hearing presentation at about 8:40 am, and during the public comment section of the agenda at about 8:40 am am by calling 307-872-3891, or by sending comments ahead of time via email to: publiccomments@sweet.wy.us. The public hearing is regarding a renewal of a Conditional Use Permit for Alexis Auto Recycling, LLC.

To view the full meeting agenda and packet, click here.