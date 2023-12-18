Commissioners to Hear Presentations About Election Integrity, Rock Springs RMP

SWEETWATER COUNTY – Election integrity will be a topic for the Sweetwater County commissioners to listen to as they will hear a presentation from concerned residents.

The commissioners will hear a proposal from a group of residents concerned about election integrity. Advocates of the proposal are listed as Jeff Ramaj, Greg Penfold, Donna Guillen and Patty Junek, who is the president of Cause of Wyoming. They allege there is an opportunity for voting machines to be hacked and want the county to initiate hand-counted paper ballots for elections, among other measures.

The commissioners will hear a presentation about the county’s comments on the Bureau of Land Management’s Rock Springs Resource Management Plan from Eric Bingham, the county’s director of land use. The commissioners will also vote to ratify comments written by the Coalition of Local Governments for the Draft Environmental Assessment for TerraPower LLC’s Test and Fill Facility Project.

The commissioners will also consider two budget amendments. The first is for the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for $22,500 due to unanticipated operating expenses in the office. The second is for the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office, which amounts to $182,298.78 and is due to operating increases for salary, benefits, professional services, and office supplies.

The commissioners have an executive session set as well. They will speak about potential litigation.

The commissioners’ meeting takes place a 9 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River. A full agenda can be found here and the meeting can be viewed through the county’s YouTube channel.