Commissioners to Hear Transmission Line Deadline Extension Tuesday

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County commissioners will consider granting a permit extension on the TransWest Express transmission line project.

TransWest Express LLC is seeking a variance to extend the expiration date of its construction permit from Oct. 9, 2026 to Dec. 31, 2030. According to meeting documents, the project is expected to take at least 48 months because of its size and complexity, with construction in Sweetwater County anticipated to begin in early 2026.

The TransWest Express transmission line project starts near Sinclair in Carbon County at the Grenville and Ferris Substations, then moves southwest into Sweetwater County. The project would build transmission lines to the south, passing through the border between Sweetwater and Carbon Counties multiple times before continuing into Moffat County, Colorado.

The project was initiated by the Arizona Public Service Company 20 years ago after the Rocky Mountain Area Transmission Study identified a potential for the western states to access renewable energy sources in the Rocky Mountains through transmission lines. The Wyoming Infrastructure Authority and National Grid joined the project in 2006. Those sponsors joined PacifiCorp to study the project alongside the Gateway South transmission project.

The Bureau of Land Management issued a notice to proceed with the project in 2023, with a ceremonial groundbreaking taking place that June with Gov. Mark Gordon and the U.S. Secretaries of Energy and the Interior in attendance.

The commissioners’ meeting takes place at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River. Meetings are open to the public and streamed on the county’s YouTube channel. A full agenda and meeting packet can be found here.