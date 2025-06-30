Commissioners to Hear Update on I-80 Tunnels Tuesday

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners will hear an update on the Green River tunnel repair project Tuesday.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has worked to reopen the westbound tunnel on Interstate 80 following the Valentine’s Day crash and fire inside the tunnel. On May 27, the Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded emergency contracts to DeBernardi Construction and Holophane amounting to $1.78 million. WYDOT hopes to have the tunnel reopened before winter.

The commissioners will also discuss personnel issues in executive session.

The commissioners’ meeting takes place at 9 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the county’s YouTube channel. A full agenda and meeting documents are available here.