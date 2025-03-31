Commissioners to Host Budget Workshop Tuesday

SWEETWATER COUNTY –– Budget talks are starting for the Sweetwater County government, with the county commissioners scheduled to have a budget workshop Tuesday afternoon. The commissioners will also discuss a potential cost of living allocation for employees prior to the start of the workshop.

Funding has been a topic of concern for the commissioners, who have targeted funding amounts given to outside organizations. The commissioners previously sent a memo to outside organizations informing them of the county’s budget outlook and encouraging them to seek other funding streams. The county will likely contend with lowered revenues after the passage of legislative bills targeting property taxes in Wyoming, though the county’s revenues are driven more by its industrial development than residential property tax.

The cost of living allocations, commonly referred to as COLAs, would represent a permanent increase to the budgeted amount for payroll and help employees weather increased inflation. The commissioners previously approved a 3% COLA last year.

Beyond budget talks, the commissioners are also set to hear an update about progress on the McKenzie Home project in Green River.

The commissioners will meet Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River. The budget workshop is set to start at 2:20 p.m. The meeting will be streamed on Sweetwater County’s YouTube Channel. A full agenda is available here.