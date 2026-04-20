Commissioners to Name New Court Clerk

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners will appoint a new Sweetwater County Clerk of District Court during its meeting Tuesday morning.

Three candidates advanced from a GOP committee meeting Saturday. Amanda Chetterbock received the most votes with 37, followed by Brooke Adams with 25 and Sandi Carter with 23. The board will conduct another round of interviews before selecting one of the three candidates and the oath of office will be administered.

The board will also consider a mutual aid agreement between Sweetwater County and the Carbon County Fire Protection District, allowing the two entities to share personnel, equipment and resources during structure fires, wildfires and other emergencies.

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Under the agreement, Sweetwater County would pay Carbon County’s fire district $12,000 annually for highway extrication and vehicle fire suppression along a stretch of Interstate 80 between the Carbon County line at milepost 199 and milepost 186 near Creston Junction, as well as from milepost 2.59 to Bairoil on Wyoming Highway 73. The agreement is driven in part by the travel distances involved in reaching those areas from Sweetwater County.

On planning and zoning, the board will hold a public hearing on a notice of intent to amend the county’s 2015 Zoning Resolution, with proposed language changes to sections covering sexually oriented businesses and definitions. The county’s land use department says the amendments are intended to clarify existing language and will not adversely impact residents or neighboring properties.

The meeting will also include a budget workshop following the regular session. County staff have projected a shortfall of approximately $10.5 million, prior to the use of reserves, heading into the fiscal year 2027. Board documents note that is expected at this stage and will be addressed as capital and operating budget requests are finalized in the coming weeks.

The commissioners meet at 9 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River. The meetings are open to the public and streamed on the county’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.