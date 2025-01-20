Commissioners to Ratify Appointments to Jamestown/Rio-Vista Fire District Board

SWEETWATER COUNTY –– The Sweetwater County commissioners will ratify appointments to the Jamestown/Rio-Vista Fire District during their meeting Tuesday morning.

The commissioners will ratify the appointment of Daniel Shedden, Leora Kraft, and David Munoz. The ratification comes after the terms of the previous board members expired without anyone seeking election to the board. The commissioners instructed those members to continue serving until a new board is appointed. That appointment took place Jan. 13.

The commissioners will also consider a memorandum of understanding between the Bureau of Land Management and Sweetwater County listing the county as a cooperating agency for the Jackalope Wind Energy Project Environmental Impact Statement and host an award presentation for Skyler Hossele. According to meeting documents, Hossele saved another person’s life.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. and takes place at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River. Meetings are open to the public and streamed on the county’s YouTube Channel. A full agenda packet can be found here.