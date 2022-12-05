Commissioners to Return to County Public Relations Director Discussion

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commission will continue discussions Tuesday regarding a Public Relations Director position for the county to more effectively communicate with the public.

The Commission will consider approval of the job description during its meeting Tuesday, December 6, at 8:30 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse. If approved, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Public Informant Officer Jason Mower would take on the additional duties of the Sweetwater County Public Relations Director. According to meeting documents, the amendments to his job title would make him available to the County Commission and other County departments to assist in both public and internal communications, as well as monitoring social media channels and other media outlets.

The job description states that the Public Relations Director’s primary objective would be to, “proactively plan and manage the organization’s public and media presence by composing news stories, articles, postings, publications, emails, speeches, radio and/or television scripts, bulletins, various periodic or special purpose reports and other multimedia content designed to engage the target audience and promote a positive organizational image.”

The discussion regarding this position started in August when the Commission talked about possibly creating a county administrator position to fill in the communication gaps between the county and constituents. The Commission believes the position would help relay information to the public and improve transparency.

Gary McLean, Sweetwater County Human Resources Director, said that he is recommending a 10 percent salary increase from a Grade 19, Step 5, to a Grade 21, Step 5, due to the “increased breadth and scope and responsibilities.” The recommended salary breakdown is shown below.

Other Business

The Commission will listen to Casper resident Debra Moerke share information about her plans to restore the Washington Square building and turn it into a transitional home for single mothers. The project is known as the McKenzie Home. The discussion was supposed to take place November 1, however it was postponed.

Additionally, the Commission will approve its Issuance of Order on Love’s Travel Stops Amended Conditional Use Permit Application. The Commission denied Love’s Travel Stops amendment to their Conditional Use Permit last month when Love’s requested to change from an underground septic tank to a system that would discharge treated effluent into the Green River.

The Commission will also hear a Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Update from Airport Director Devon Brubaker.

To view the full meeting agenda, click here. To view the full meeting packet, click here.