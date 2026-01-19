Commissioners to Review Annual Audit

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners are scheduled to review the county’s annual financial and compliance audit during its meeting Tuesday morning.

The report covers the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, and provides an independent review of the county’s financial statements, internal controls and compliance with state and federal requirements.

According to the report, the county ended the fiscal year with more than $46 million in total governmental fund balances, including a general fund balance of more than $32 million. The audit notes no new long-term debt was issued during the year.

Commissioners are expected to hear a summary of the audit and consider any recommended actions related to financial practices or internal controls.

The commissioners meet at 9 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River. The meetings are open to the public and are streamed on the county’s YouTube channel. A full agenda and packet can be found here.