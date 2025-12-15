Commissioners to Review BLM RMP Scoping Comments

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners will review and discuss the County’s final scoping comments on the Bureau of Land Management’s proposed amendment to the Rock Springs Resource Management Plan during their meeting Tuesday morning.

The comments outline the commissioners concerns and priorities regarding future management of public lands across Sweetwater County. The RMP amendment will guide decisions on land use, energy development, recreation, conservation, and access for decades to come.

In its submission, the commissioners express conditional support for amending the RMP, emphasizing that any changes should align with federal policies promoting energy development, regulatory reform, and multiple-use management of public lands.

Key issues raised in the scoping comments include concerns about existing and proposed land use restrictions, such as areas of critical environmental concern, special recreation management areas, rights-of-way limitations, mineral leasing closures, and proposed withdrawals from mineral entry. The County requests that the BLM evaluate less restrictive management alternatives and consider a deregulation alternative during the planning process.

Public Record Fee Discussion

The commissioners will also discuss a resolution that standardizes how the county handles public record requests, including fees. The resolution will establish fee schedules for records based on staff time, materials, and technology costs.

The resolution is intended to create consistent countywide rules for public access to records.

The commissioners meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the county’s YouTube channel. A full agenda and meeting packet can be found here.