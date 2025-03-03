Commissioners to Vote on Liquor License Renewals, Homeland Security Contact

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County commissioners will vote on the annual renewal of liquor licenses as part of their agenda Tuesday morning.

Overall, 18 businesses are seeking liquor license renewals from the commissioners. They include Buckboard Marina, White Mountain Mining Company, the Eden Saloon, Little America, and Rolling Green Country Club. Additionally, the commissioners will consider renewals and approvals for other liquor permits, such as retail liquor licenses, retail malt beverage permits, restaurant liquor licenses, and limited retail liquor licenses.

The commissioners will also consider approving a contract with the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security Contract for the Regional Emergency Response Team No. 4. According to meeting documents, the team is overseen by the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office. The funding award of $244,113.41 would be used to purchase a new bomb robot, bomb suits, and other equipment. The bomb robot that would be replaced through this agenda item was purchased in 2009 and is five years beyond its life expectancy.

The commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Sweetwater County Courthouse. The meeting, with the exception of executive sessions, is open to the public and will be streamed on the county’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.