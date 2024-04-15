Commissioners Will Hear Funding Request for Farson Senior Center Tuesday

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Sweetwater County commissioners will hear a request for start up funding for a senior center in Farson Tuesday as part of the group’s meeting.

According to a letter from Farson Eden Senior Services, the organization is a new non-profit business seeking funding for a senior center that would serve the Farson-Eden area. The organization has been able to provide a free meal a month for people 60 and older through funds provided by a private donor. However, the donation funds are running out and a local board and business were created to fund a longterm senior center. With roughly a third of the area’s population aged 60 or older, the organization is finding that seniors are getting lonely and isolated.

On the consent agenda, the commissioners will decide to ratify a federal cooperator memorandum of understanding on Project West and a letter of support for the Ashley National Forest – Flaming Gorge Ranger District’s grant application from the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation. Later in the meeting, the commissioners will also receive its annual federal partners update, as well as the conservation district’s annual report.

The commissioners will also discuss the designation of some county roads as open to off-highway vehicle travel.

The commissioners’ meeting takes place at 9 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River. The meeting is open to the public and can be viewed on the county’s YouTube Channel. A full agenda with commissioners’ documents can be found here.