Commissioners Will Receive BLM RMP Update Tuesday

SWEETWATER COUNTY – Work continues to finalize Sweetwater County’s protests to the Bureau of Land Management’s Rock Springs Resource Management Plan as the end of the 30-day protest period approaches.

The Sweetwater County commissioners will hear an update on those protests from Sweetwater County Land Use Director Eric Bingham during its meeting Tuesday. Bingham previously said oil and gas use was hit hard in the RMP, while concerns about coal and trona were addressed. Chairman Keaton West described the RMP as problematic, though less so than the initial proposal the BLM issued last year. The county has until Sept. 23 to file its protest.

Also on the agenda is an annual update about the Sweetwater County Library System from the system’s director, Lindsey Travis; a request by the Miracle League of Sweetwater County for permanent utilization of a large section of Jamestown County Park; and a discussion about patrol services in Superior.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The commissioners’ meeting takes place at 9 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River. The meetings are open to the public and streamed on the county’s YouTube channel. A full agenda with supporting documentation can be found here.