Commuinty Event from SWCSD#2 Transportation

SWCSD#2 Transportation Community Event

Have you ever wanted to know what it feels like to drive a bus? Well, here’s your chance. SWCSD #2 transportation invites you to come to their 2nd annual community day held on July 22nd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. located at the northwest parking lot at Lincoln Middle School. Free lunch will be provided as well as kids’ activities and much more. They hope to see you there. If you have questions, call 872-5590.

July 22nd

10 AM -2 PM WHERE Parking lot off of Shoshone behind Lincoln Middle School.

We are excited to share with the community and extend our appreciation!