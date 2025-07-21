Commuinty Event from SWCSD#2 Transportation

Commuinty Event from SWCSD#2 Transportation

SWCSD#2 Transportation Community Event

Have you ever wanted to know what it feels like to drive a bus? Well, here’s your chance. SWCSD #2 transportation invites you to come to their 2nd annual community day held on July 22nd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. located at the northwest parking lot at Lincoln Middle School. Free lunch will be provided as well as kids’ activities and much more. They hope to see you there. If you have questions, call 872-5590.

WHEN

Advertisement - Story continues below...

July 22nd
10 AM -2 PM

WHERE

Parking lot off of Shoshone behind Lincoln Middle School.

We are excited to share with the community and extend our appreciation!

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Related Articles

COPE Program has New Facilitators

COPE Program has New Facilitators

Discover Apogee Horizons: Reimagining Education for the Whole Family – Open House & Enrollment Now!

Discover Apogee Horizons: Reimagining Education for the Whole Family – Open House & Enrollment Now!

Ethereum Price Dynamics: What Local Investors Need to Know as Crypto Markets Shift

Ethereum Price Dynamics: What Local Investors Need to Know as Crypto Markets Shift

Castle Rock Medical Center Welcomes Amanda Wilson, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker

Castle Rock Medical Center Welcomes Amanda Wilson, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker