Community Baby Shower is October 6

ROCK SPRINGS– The fourth annual Community Baby Shower is from 10 am to 1 pm October 6 at Young at Heart Senior Center.
The free event will include nearly two dozen exhibitors including community groups, businesses, health groups, safety organizations and child care groups. You’ll find them all at 2400 Regan Drive, Rock Springs.
Families will have a wealth of information to draw from, including family friendly activities, crafts, sensory tables, Zumbini, as well as snacks.
The first 50 people will receive a swag bag full of goodies. Those attending will receive a ticket to enter a drawing for a variety of gifts that are geared toward kids, parents and expectant mothers.
For More Information
For more information, contact Sweetwater County Community Nursing’s Trista Cross at 307-922-5390.
Look for these exhibitors:
- Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County
- Sweetwater County Community Nursing
- Community Diaper Bank of Southwest Wyoming
- McGruff Safe Kits
- Sweetwater County Library System
- Women, Infants and Children (WIC)
- YWCA Center for Families and Children
- Child Developmental Center
- Wyoming Children’s Trust Fund
- Castle Rock Medical Center
- Parents as Teachers
- Child Support Services of Wyoming
- Western Wyoming Family Health
- CLIMB Wyoming
- Rock Springs Community Health Center
- Children’s Dental Center
- Rock Springs Police Department
- Rock Springs Fire Department
- WyHealth by OPTUM
- Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS)
- Sweetwater Medics