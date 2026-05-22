Community Chest to Unveil Sculptures Downtown

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Community Chest is unveiling four new bronze sculptures in Downtown Rock Springs May 23 at noon, beginning at the Rock Springs Historical Museum.

The public ceremony will officially introduce the newest additions to a growing public art and history initiative designed to honor the people who helped shape Rock Springs and Wyoming.

Inspired by the Capitol Avenue Bronze Project in Cheyenne, the Rock Springs Community Chest launched a similar effort locally to celebrate the city’s heritage through permanent public art installations throughout Downtown. The long-term vision is to expand the project along Broadway Street, highlighting the diverse individuals and cultures that played a role in the development of Rock Springs.

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David Tate, a member of the Rock Springs Community Chest, said the bronze sculptures are privately funded, while the bases are funded through grants provided by Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism. Residents can talk to a community chest board member to have a bronze created.

The four new sculptures, located on alternating corners along Broadway Street, include:

Timothy Kinney

Timothy Kinney was born in County Mayo, Ireland, in 1846 and immigrated to Wyoming in the early 1870s. A successful sheep rancher, businessman, and civic leader, Kinney became one of the five largest sheep ranchers in the United States. He served in the Wyoming Territorial Legislature, helped introduce the first bill for construction of a state hospital in Rock Springs, and founded both the Rock Springs National Bank and the Kinney Mercantile.

Jacob Radosevich

Born in Croatia in 1873, Jacob Radosevich immigrated to Rock Springs in the early 1900s, where he worked in the Union Pacific mines before purchasing the Wyoming Meat Market in 1921. Widely known throughout the community and surrounding coal camps, he became an important leader within the Croatian community and a respected merchant in Rock Springs.

August Crippa

August Crippa was born in Milan, Italy, in 1865 and eventually settled in Rock Springs, where he became a prominent businessman and advocate for the Italian immigrant community. Over four decades in Rock Springs, Crippa became affiliated with several important local businesses and financial institutions, including North Side State Bank and Union Mercantile Company.

Peter Christian Bunning

Peter Christian Bunning immigrated from Germany and arrived in Rock Springs in 1886. Best known for his service as Mayor of Rock Springs from 1924 to 1934, Bunning helped modernize the city through major beautification and infrastructure projects, including paving streets, improving Bitter Creek, creating Bunning Park, and developing the city sewer system. He also founded Bunning Transfer after opening the Megeath Mine in 1911.

The new sculptures will join the two bronze statues unveiled last year near the Rock Springs Historical Museum.