Community Fine Arts Center Bids Farewell to Debora Soule

After 24 dedicated years of service, Debora Soule will be retiring from her position at the Community Fine Arts Center. The CFAC will host a retirement celebration in her honor on January 4th, from 2 to 4 pm.

A Retrospective Exhibition

As part of the festivities, Debora will be showcasing a special exhibition featuring a selection of her own artwork. The exhibit will include pieces created over the past few years, as well as brand-new works specifically for this event. This will be a wonderful opportunity to appreciate Debora’s artistic contributions and celebrate her career.

Join Us in Saying Goodbye

The Community Fine Arts Center invites everyone to stop by the retirement celebration to wish Debora well and share their memories and experiences of how the CFAC has impacted their lives. This is a chance to express gratitude for Debora’s dedication and the positive influence she has had on the arts community.

A Fond Farewell

Debora’s retirement marks the end of an era at the CFAC, but her legacy will undoubtedly live on. Please join us in celebrating her career, her art, and her commitment to the Community Fine Arts Center. We wish Debora all the best in her retirement!