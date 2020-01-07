Community Fine Arts Center Expands Art Chat Group

The Community Fine Arts Center’s Art Chat group continues to meet each month for local artists of all levels and interests. It provides an opportunity to discuss and share art information and critique each other’s work on the second Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the CFAC.

“This has been successful in giving artists the chance to network, share ideas, and ask questions,” said Debora Soule, CFAC director. “And critiquing artwork with fellow artists can be daunting, but this group is very supportive of one another. Hearing suggestions and ideas from other artists helps us to improve in our work and expand our knowledge about art.”

The next meeting of “Art Chat” is Wednesday, January 8th and is open to everyone who creates art in any medium or experience level. Participants are encouraged to bring a recent work of art as an introduction to the group.

Building on this group, the CFAC will be holding a monthly Saturday afternoon workshop for artists to bring current projects, along with their own supplies, and work together. Soule will give a short demonstration on a technique she uses in her own paintings. Everyone is encouraged to share information or techniques in future meetings.

Art Explorations will begin on January 25th at 1 p.m. in the Ferrero Room downstairs from the CFAC. Please bring a drop cloth to protect the tables and feel free to bring snacks or drinks if desired. Both these events are free to the public.

For more information on these events and to see current exhibits, visit the CFAC. Hours are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.