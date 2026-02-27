Community Fine Arts Center Hosts Youth Art Exhibit

A collection of Sage Elementary School students artwork currently on display at the CFAC. Sweetwaternow photo by James Riter.

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Spring Community Fine Arts Center is celebrating the art and accomplishments of students in Sweetwater County School District No. 1 by hosting a Youth Art Exhibit until the end of May.

The CFAC already hosted artwork from Desert School in Wamsutter, Desert View Elementary, and Walnut Elementary Schools. Students’ artwork from Sage and Northpark will be featured until March 7.

Rock Springs Junior High, Farson-Eden, Black Butte, and Rock Springs High School, will each have a reception at the start of their respective weeks.

The full schedule of each school’s exhibition dates are as follows: