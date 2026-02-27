Community Fine Arts Center Hosts Youth Art Exhibit

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Spring Community Fine Arts Center is celebrating the art and accomplishments of students in Sweetwater County School District No. 1 by hosting a Youth Art Exhibit until the end of May.
The CFAC already hosted artwork from Desert School in Wamsutter, Desert View Elementary, and Walnut Elementary Schools. Students’ artwork from Sage and Northpark will be featured until March 7.
Rock Springs Junior High, Farson-Eden, Black Butte, and Rock Springs High School, will each have a reception at the start of their respective weeks.
The full schedule of each school’s exhibition dates are as follows:
- Feb. 10-21 – Desert School, Desert View Elementary, Walnut Elementary
- Feb. 24-March 7 – Sage and Northpark Elementary Schools
- March 10-21 – Stagecoach Elementary
- March 24-April 4 – Pilot Butte Elementary
- April 7-18 – Eastside Elementary
- April 22-May 2 – Rock Springs Junior High, reception on April 22
- May 6-16 – Black Butte High School and Farson-Eden K-12, reception on May 6
- May 20-30 – Rock Springs High School, reception on May 20