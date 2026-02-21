Community Fine Arts Center Receives Wyoming Humanities Grant

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Library System received a $5,000 Culture Grows Grant for general operating support from Wyoming Humanities. The grant funds will be used to support programs at the Community Fine Arts Center from July to December.

“We are excited to be a recipient of this grant,” said Library Director Lindsey Travis in a press release. “These funds will go a long way to help the CFAC provide monthly art programs.”

The Library System is just one of the 15 organization across the state, the second in the county, to receive a Culture Grows Grant. The grant is designed to support the cultural network of Wyoming.

“The arts help people understand the human condition,” Travis said. “The arts provide an avenue for creative expression and help keep heritage and culture alive – we are fortunate to be able to provide this to the people of Sweetwater County through the CFAC.”

Wyoming Humanities helps facilitate other awardees of the grant by sharing each other’s work and finding inspiration and collaboration. The awardees will join a cohort and participate in online quarterly meetings to celebrate and promote each other’s organizations, a humanities program, an events calendar, and other opportunities for connection.

“If any organization understands the necessity, benefit, and relief that general operating support can provide, it is Wyoming Humanities,” says executive director Chloé Flagg, she continues, “We believe that these dollars are transformative for our cultural organizations across the state, but there is so much more to this grant program.”

The CFAC is connected to the Rock Springs Library and includes a gallerey of artwork and rotating exhibits.