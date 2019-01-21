Community Fine Arts Center to Host Gilding Class

ROCK SPRINGS — The Community Fine Arts Center in Rock Springs will host a free demonstration and hands-on art lesson led by master frame maker and gilder, Barrie Lynn Bryant, on this Saturday from 12:30 until 3:00 p.m. at the Community Fine Arts Center.

Bryant’s presentation relates to the current exhibition in the arts center We are Leaving Our Time Now: the Imaginative Realism Drawings, Collages, Objects and Frames of AB Word and Barrie Lynn Bryant.

Bryant will discuss picture frame history and how he designs and makes frames for his wife’s artworks, plus he will demonstrate gilding, which is the process of making things gold by affixing karat gold leaf to them.

Anyone attending will have the opportunity to apply real gold leaf to an object. For those unable to attend Bryant’s talk, there’s still the opportunity to experience the exhibition.

If emotive and whimsical-if-not-capricious art is your thing, then you’ll not want to miss this art show. Included in the exhibition are finely detailed mixed media drawings, collages, and prints on hand-gilded paper, all presented in one-of-a-kind picture frames, plus painted wood lathe-turned figurines and sculptural assemblages, the artists’ most recent endeavor.

The exhibition, which began on December 13, 2018, closes after Bryant’s talk on January 26. Bryant is a member of the Society of Gilders and has been until very recently a board of directors trustee of the international organization.

One interesting aspect of gold leaf is that the Wyoming State Capitol dome was regilded with it last summer by Bryant’s SOG colleagues from the Gilders’ Studio in the Washington, D.C. area.

AB Word and Barrie Lynn Bryant are Wyoming’s wife/husband collaborative team who have

been working closely together since their move to Kirby from Little Rock, Arkansas in 1994.

The couple keeps a rigorous exhibition, events, and appearances schedule throughout the US and have won more than a hundred awards for their work, including seven professional development grants from Wyoming Arts Council.

The show in Rock Springs is their first “solo” exhibition in Wyoming since their Nicolaysen Museum show in Casper from September 2003 to January 2004.

The couple’s participation in this Rock Springs exhibition is supported in part by grants from Wyoming Arts Council, with funding from National Endowment for the Arts and Wyoming State Legislature.

For more information, contact the Community Fine Arts Center at 307-362-6212 and the artists at 307-864-2697. The Arts Center is located at 400 C Street in Rock Springs.