Community Helps Local Physical Therapy Clinics Collect 13,000 Diapers!

In Wyoming, lack of diapers for children is a huge, often overlooked, need.

Most government assistance monies (food stamps,etc) cannot be used to purchase diapers. And local food banks rarely have this “luxury” item. In addition, most childcare centers, even free and subsidized facilities, require parents to provide a day’s supply of diapers. This leaves many parents who cannot go to school or work if they do not have diapers. Obviously, this leads to negative impacts on children and families of your community.