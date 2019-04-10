Community Helps Local Physical Therapy Clinics Collect 13,000 Diapers!

Fremont Therapy Group & Rocky Mountain Sports and Physical Therapy want to thank the community for the support of our March Diaper Drive.
What started as a conversation with UnitedWay of Southwest Wyoming, ended with the collection of over 13,000 diapers statewide.
In Wyoming, lack of diapers for children is a huge, often overlooked, need.
Most government assistance monies (food stamps,etc) cannot be used to purchase diapers. And local food banks rarely have this “luxury” item. In addition, most childcare centers, even free and subsidized facilities, require parents to provide a day’s supply of diapers. This leaves many parents who cannot go to school or work if they do not have diapers. Obviously, this leads to negative impacts on children and families of your community.
In an effort to help with this need, the staff of our Green River clinic proposed a company wide diaper drive. This singular idea, sparked a successful community effort in 5 Wyoming towns. Each town donated their diapers to local community partners.
- Riverton collected 2,144 (Abba’s House)
- Lander collected 2,976 (Lander Care & Share Food Bank)
- Rawlins collected 2,010 (Society of St Vincent de Paul & DFS)
- Green River and Rock Springs 5,420 (Food Bank of Sweetwater County)
For a whopping total of over 13,000 diapers for our Wyoming families! Most importantly, this effort also raised awareness in each community about diaper need.
*Remember-just because our drive has ended, doesn’t mean the need has been met. You can continue to drop off diapers at any of the 5 locations listed above!
