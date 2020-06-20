Community Kids Name the Sweetwater County Museum Beaver

Community Kids Name the Sweetwater County Museum Beaver

Kaida, Corbin, and Sylvie Radtke of Green River (left), submitted the winning entry int eh Name the Museum Beaver contest with the name, "Chewie". Paigelee Hess, 5, (right) was the contest runner-up with her entry, "Cloudy".

SWEETWATER COUNTY — In May, the Sweetwater County Historical Museum announced a special competition in which the children of the county were invited to participate in a Name the Museum Beaver contest.​​

The winning entry was “Chewie,” submitted by three Green River siblings Kaida Radtke, 9, Sylvie Radtke, 7, and their three-year-old brother Corbin. They were awarded a very special 500-piece jigsaw puzzle of downtown Green River, created by folk artist Eric Dowdle.​​

Paiglee Hess, 5, also of Green River, was named contest runner-up for her entry, “Cloudy.” Paiglee took home a package of tree bark pencils as a prize of her own.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Museum has now re-opened to the public. Museum staff recently reorganized the gallery, including Chewie’s display platform, to open up space and create a new one-way tour route marked by arrows on the gallery floor. ​​

The Museum is located at 3 E. Flaming Gorge way in Green River. Summer hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm, and closed on Sundays and national holidays. Admission is free.  ​

Related Articles

Southwest Counseling Applies for Continued Community Prevention Program Grant Funding

Southwest Counseling Applies for Continued Community Prevention Program Grant Funding

Lights, Camera, Action: Star Stadium 11 Theaters Set to Reopen Friday

Lights, Camera, Action: Star Stadium 11 Theaters Set to Reopen Friday

Ambulance Services Receive County Funding for Fiscal Year 2021; Commissioners Adjust Salaries

Ambulance Services Receive County Funding for Fiscal Year 2021; Commissioners Adjust Salaries

CEO Irene Richardson Addresses COVID-19 Impacts on Memorial Hospital

CEO Irene Richardson Addresses COVID-19 Impacts on Memorial Hospital