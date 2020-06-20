Community Kids Name the Sweetwater County Museum Beaver

SWEETWATER COUNTY — In May, the Sweetwater County Historical Museum announced a special competition in which the children of the county were invited to participate in a Name the Museum Beaver contest.​​

The winning entry was “Chewie,” submitted by three Green River siblings Kaida Radtke, 9, Sylvie Radtke, 7, and their three-year-old brother Corbin. They were awarded a very special 500-piece jigsaw puzzle of downtown Green River, created by folk artist Eric Dowdle.​​

Paiglee Hess, 5, also of Green River, was named contest runner-up for her entry, “Cloudy.” Paiglee took home a package of tree bark pencils as a prize of her own.

The Museum has now re-opened to the public. Museum staff recently reorganized the gallery, including Chewie’s display platform, to open up space and create a new one-way tour route marked by arrows on the gallery floor. ​​

The Museum is located at 3 E. Flaming Gorge way in Green River. Summer hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm, and closed on Sundays and national holidays. Admission is free. ​