Community Members Gather for 2nd Annual Friendsgiving

ROCK SPRINGS — Cura’s Gate, AAI Services and Us Services hosted the second annual Friendsgiving celebration with their DD waiver participants on Monday.

The DD waiver program is part of Wyoming Medicaid’s Home and Community Based Services (HCBS), in which services are offered for individuals with developmental disabilities, acquired brain injuries, and who are ages 19-64 with a physical disability or ages 65+ who need nursing facility level of care. Cura’s Gate, AAI Services, and Us Services are all Sweetwater County-based independent care providers.

The Friendsgiving celebration provided free meals and fun for all of the disabled participants and their families. Chris Sodi donated the Park Hotel banquet room for the event and Sweet Dayz Bakery donated seven different pies.

Various students from Expedition Academy High School volunteered their time to help serve everyone that came, and there were several other volunteers as well. The meal was pot-luck style and the event provided the guests with an opportunity to make lifelong relationships with each other.