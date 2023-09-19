Community Names Dog Park Sculpture

GREEN RIVER — Residents celebrated the addition of a new sculpture at the Green River Dog Park during a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday morning.

The sculpture was first revealed at this year’s Art on the Green, and it was up to the community to name the piece created by artist Jacob Novinger. Due to the patches of color all around the sculpture, the community named it “Patches”.

The piece has made the dog park its forever home, which opened in June. The sculpture was donated to the park by the City of Green River and the Green River Arts Council. It is a gift to the community, and to the National Honor Society (NHS) members who worked for years to get the dog park built.

NHS started working on the dog park project six years ago when Adviser Victoria Hemphill said she thought that Green River should have a dog park. After speaking to one of her NHS students, the student said that NHS should be the ones who builds it for the community.

The project took a lot of time, work, raffle tickets, and generosity from the community and local businesses. Now, dogs can enjoy the park and dog owners can admire “Patches”.

Additionally, Rocky Mountain Power has made a monetary donation of $1,500 so the city can purchase a bench to place at the dog park.