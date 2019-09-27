Community Shares Ideas for Dog Park

GREEN RIVER– Two years ago, the Green River High School National Honor Society (NHS) came up with the service project idea to build a dog park in Green River. NHS hosted a public meeting Wednesday night to provide updates and discuss ideas for the park moving forward.

Victoria Hemphill, NHS Adviser, said currently, the residents and visitors are using baseball fields as dog parks because they are the only fenced in parks in the community. She said that the Green River Chamber of Commerce claims they get asked nearly every day where the city’s dog park is. Hemphill said there is a need for the dog park, and her NHS students decided to dream big and fulfill that need.

They began raising money through fundraising, raffles, selling chocolate, and received some sizable donations. The NHS students have earned over $30,000 that they are donating to the City of Green River to go towards building a dog park between the municipal horse corrals and the animal control facility, just off of East Teton Boulevard. The dog park will be about 1.5 acres.

The dog park will be accessible from the green belt, which the students believe to be a huge advantage to the park.

The money raised by NHS will pay for construction of the park including fencing, a water source, irrigation, benches, trees, and more.

However, moving forward, the city will need to have dog park committee made up of community members to help maintain the park and have direction in the future years. NHS is asking that anyone who is interested in being a part of the committee to contact them.

The committee will be the long term decision makers for the park. They will work with the Green River Parks and Recreation Department and the community, and will have a say in the direction of the park.

NHS will soon be meeting with the city’s development review committee before presenting their plan to the Green River City Council in November. They plan to break ground in spring 2020.

Community Ideas

Residents who attended the meeting brought forth some ideas for the park such as whether there should be separate areas for small and large dogs, and what kind of ground they want to have.

One resident shared ideas to help fund maintenance of the park in the future by getting in touch with organizations who help communities build dog parks, such as Petco or veteran service dog organizations.

The same resident also said that the city could look into making the dog park fit to hold statewide or regional dog competitions. Hosting dog competitions would bring people and revenue to the community.

Another resident said that a big part of maintenance will be controlling weeds so that longer haired dogs do not get weeds tangled into their fur.

Overall, the residents expressed excitement for the dog park. They are happy to have a dog park in Green River so they do not have to haul their dogs to Rock Springs to allow them run around.

Animal Control Officer, Tracy Wyant, said it will be beneficial to the community to have a dog park, as other parks will no longer need to be used to allow dogs to run around. There will be a place designated for pets, reducing the amount of fecal matter in other parks.

How to Get Involved

Anyone who has any ideas or would like to be a part of the committee can contact Victoria Hemphill and the NHS students at hemphiv@swcsd2.org.