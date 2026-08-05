Community Spirit Starts Here: Trona Valley FCU’s Member Appreciation Days Are Back!

Every year, Trona Valley Federal Credit Union looks forward to one special tradition—celebrating the members who make everything they do possible.

Member Appreciation Days are returning this August, and you’re invited to join the fun at your favorite Trona Valley branch. It’s the perfect opportunity to spend time with friends, neighbors, and the Trona Valley team while enjoying food, music, giveaways, and the chance to win some incredible prizes.

Whether you’re stopping by for lunch, hoping to take home one of the grand prizes, picking up some Trona Valley swag (while supplies last), or simply visiting with familiar faces, Member Appreciation Day is all about celebrating the people who make this community so special.

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Member Appreciation Day Schedule

📍 August 10 – Mountain View Branch

📍 August 11 – Evanston Branch

📍 August 12 – Rock Springs Branch

📍 August 13 – Green River Branch

Trona Valley FCU is proud to be part of the communities it serves, and these events are their way of saying thank you for your continued trust and support. Year after year, members have helped build something truly special, and Member Appreciation Days are a chance to celebrate those relationships together.

Mark your calendar, bring your family, and join the celebration. From great food and entertainment to exciting prizes and plenty of smiles, you won’t want to miss one of Trona Valley FCU’s favorite events of the year.

The Trona Valley team looks forward to seeing you in August!

*Membership required for new accounts

*One winner in each age category per branch

*Swag giveaways while they last

*Grand Prize drawing per branch