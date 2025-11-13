Community Submission: School Board Chairman Clarifies Recent Board Actions

The following opinion piece is a community submission and doesn’t reflect the opinion of TRN Media, which encompasses SweetwaterNOW and The Radio Network.

Over the past few weeks, I’ve been made aware of several posts and comments about district leadership, board decisions, and my role as Board Chair. While I generally avoid responding on social media, I believe clarity and honesty are important for our community.

First, I want to acknowledge that many families in our community have experienced deep loss and hardship, and I have great empathy for that pain. My heart truly goes out to those who are grieving, and as a board we remain committed to supporting every student and family with compassion and respect.

We also are committed to transparency and truth, and I want to clarify a few important points.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

1. Communication and Accessibility

As Board Chair, I’ve always been open to meeting, listening, and communicating with community members within the boundaries of confidentiality and ongoing investigations. I regularly respond to emails, calls, and messages as legally allowed and am always willing to meet in person. This has been witnessed in person by our local media outlets and those who have met with me can attest. However, social media is not an appropriate or reliable platform for official communication with any board member. The best way to reach us remains through the established district channels and processes, which we continue to simplify and clarify.

2. Public Comment Policy

Recent claims that the board changed the public comment policy to “silence” voices are false. We want to hear from our community. In fielding comments in a public forum, though, we must follow the law. The comment policy was updated with guidance from our district legal team. We remain committed to hearing from the public, and we must also follow law and due process to ensure fairness for all.

3. Confidential Matters

There are ongoing investigations and personnel matters that the board is legally prohibited from discussing publicly. This is not about secrecy; it’s about protecting the integrity of the process and the privacy of those involved. Board members must remain impartial so we can fairly review matters if they come before us on appeal.

We must also separate the personal from the professional. Legally and ethically, the board has no jurisdiction over what happens in anyone’s personal life, including district staff, the Superintendent, and other board members.

4. Retaliation – Zero Tolerance

If anyone is subject to or witnesses inappropriate or questionable behavior, we want to know about it. And we will not tolerate any efforts to retaliate against the original reporting party. I cannot emphasize this enough: All retaliation cases submitted through the appropriate channels that we have provided are investigated. In any situation where a conflict of interest or the appearance of a conflict of interest is present, we will turn to third-party, independent investigators, as we have shown in the past. Our goal is thorough, fair investigations and we will then act on the findings as appropriate.

5. Acknowledging Shortfalls by Focusing on Students and Making Positive Change

As a Board and as a community, we must be willing to acknowledge where we have fallen short

or when opportunities to improve are pointed out. For example, student safety is paramount and bullying is a direct challenge to student safety. We have identified gaps in our awareness and recognition of potential bullying and we are taking corrective action where we have found our support systems are lacking. We also have reviewed all policies associated with bullying and harassment to ensure that we are aligned with state law.

We also should celebrate our successes – and focus on how we can build on them. Our Vision Statement is that we are a community committed every day to preparing all students for success in life. Here’s how that commitment is directly benefiting our students:

Safety in our schools has never been stronger, thanks to deliberate investment and planning.

The new Ninth Grade Center is providing additional, more individualized support and peer group connections for students during a transition year that research shows to be critical in the growth of our youth and the success of their future.

The board’s expectation is that our existing cell phone policy is enforced. This will continue to improve academic focus and reduce social pressures. The board continues conversations on this topic to ensure its success.

The board has expanded mental health initiatives, bringing additional awareness to programs like the Jae Foundation, Sources of Strength, and The Anxious Generation book study with which we base many of our discussions and decisions.

The board has increased transparency through new board agenda sections, such as board reports, response to previous public comments, encouraging public discussions before votes, and clearer communication with families via an updated and ever improving website and a district communications position.

These are all examples of accountability, transparency, improved communication and student-centered leadership in action.

We understand that emotions run high when it comes to our kids and rightly so. But positive progress depends on accuracy, fairness, and assuming positive intent knowing that there are at least two and often more sides to every story. Let’s resist and correct misinformation when the facts are known and remember that important pieces of the story sometimes can’t be publicly shared for legal reasons. Know, though, that our board is committed to maintaining integrity and fairness in our work.

Truly great things are happening in our schools and it’s important that we remember to celebrate them. Every single day, teachers, staff, and administrators are showing up with love, patience, and purpose. They are guiding our children through challenges, inspiring creativity, and building confidence. Our students are learning, growing, achieving, laughing, and finding joy in their classrooms. Hard work is happening at every level, from the bus drivers and custodians who keep our schools running, to the teachers who go above and beyond, to administration at all levels who are guiding and providing support, to the parents who volunteer their time and energy. Evidence of this exists in our most recent peer review through the accreditation process and we are continuing to prepare all students for success in life.

No school district is perfect, and ours still has work to do. We must make room to recognize the progress, the heart, and the good that exist even as we also confront and work on the challenges. The narrative of our schools should include the struggles we’re addressing, along with the bright, everyday victories happening in every hallway and classroom.

To those who keep showing up each day, thank you. You deserve to be seen, celebrated, and appreciated. You are the heartbeat of this district, and our community should never lose sight of how much you’re giving and how hard you’re working. As a board we will continue to do our part to ensure that our leadership reflects that same dedication, leading with transparency, compassion, and hope for what’s possible when we work together.

As your Board Chair, I remain committed to listening, learning, and leading with integrity. I welcome constructive dialogue through the appropriate channels and will continue focusing on what matters most: supporting our students, families, and staff.

We are all on the same team, and I believe our community is strongest when we move forward together.

Cole Wright

Chair, Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board