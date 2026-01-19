Community Submission: WE Soda CEO Thanks Lummis for Soda Ash Efforts

The following opinion piece is a community submission and doesn’t reflect the opinion of TRN Media, which encompasses SweetwaterNOW and The Radio Network.

An Open Letter to Senator Cynthia Lummis:

On behalf of the over 900 men and women who work for WE Soda in southwestern Wyoming, I would like to thank you for your prompt and effective action in keeping a major market open to Wyoming soda ash.

As you are aware, the Government of India recently considered a proposal that would have levied punitive duties on soda ash mined and produced in the United States. If implemented, it would have significantly disadvantaged Wyoming workers and unfairly benefited our Chinese competitors.

The recent news that the Government of India decided not to proceed was met with relief and great appreciation for your efforts to maintain jobs, stability, and global competitiveness. It is hard to overstate the importance of this win for Wyoming. We are grateful for your leadership and continued support of the trona industry.

Oguz Erkan, President/CEO

WE Soda US