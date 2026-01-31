Community Wins Big During Blood Drive as Rivals Split Games

ROCK SPRINGS — The annual Blood Drive rivalry between Rock Springs and Green River delivered on both its community impact and the scoreboard Friday night, as Green River edged Rock Springs in total donations while the two schools split a lopsided doubleheader on the court.

Green River won this year’s blood drive, 374-368, with the two communities combining to donate 742 pints of blood, an amount that can help save up to 2,200 people. The results were announced between the varsity games, drawing a loud response from both sides inside the Rock Springs High School gym as students and community members were recognized for another strong turnout.

On the court, Green River’s girls set the tone early and never looked back in a 56-14 win over Rock Springs. The Lady Wolves jumped out to a 13-2 lead before a Rock Springs timeout and still held a 15-9 advantage at the end of the first quarter. From there, Green River’s defense took over. Rock Springs scored only five more points the rest of the game, as the Lady Wolves built a 33-10 halftime lead and triggered a running clock in the third quarter while extending the margin to 50-12.

Isa Vasco scored 17 points and Nicole Wilson added 15, with both outscoring Rock Springs individually. Rock Springs did not have a player reach five points for the second time this season. During the game, Vasco also broke Green River High School’s all-time career steals record, adding another milestone to a season that already includes reaching 1,000 career points.

The boys game followed a similar script after an early back-and-forth opening. The teams were tied 6-6 midway through the first quarter before Rock Springs used a late run to take a 16-8 lead at the end of the period. Green River’s first points of the second quarter did not come until three minutes in, as the Tigers pushed the margin to 26-10 and carried a 32-15 lead into halftime. Rock Springs continued to pull away in the second half, leading 50-29 after three quarters and cruising to a 63-38 win. Boston James led all scorers with 19 points for the Tigers. Adam Robertson paced Green River with 15 points, while Phoenix Ritchins added 12 for Rock Springs and Dax Taylor scored 12 for the Wolves.

While the rivalry games again produced a charged atmosphere and decisive results on the court, the night’s lasting impact came from the blood drive totals. With 742 pints donated and Green River narrowly winning the competition, the annual event once again blended one of Wyoming’s fiercest high school rivalries with a cause that extends far beyond the gym.

