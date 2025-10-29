Company Celebrates 5-Gigabit Internet Project Completion

Visionary Broadband celebrated the completion of its fiber optic project in Rock Springs with a ribbon cutting ceremony with members of the Rock Springs City Council. Those photographed, from left to right are Councilman David Thompson, Council President Jeannie Demas, Mayor Max Mickelson, Visionary Broadband CEO Brian Worthen, and Visionary Tech Ricky Blankenship.

ROCK SPRINGS — A brief ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning at the Rock Springs sign downtown punctuated Visionary Broadband’s completion of a high-speed fiber network project in Rock Springs.

According to the company, the project expanded 5-gigabit internet access to 381 additional homes and businesses within the city. The company previously built fiber connectivity to 1,755 homes earlier this year.

Visionary Broadband CEO Brian Worthen said the company is providing fiber access to about a quarter of the homes in Rock Springs and has plans to further expand fiber connectivity within the city. He said access to fiber connectivity is an economic driver as well, saying AI data centers are focused on smaller locations with access to high-speed internet, but require less water and other resources. He said Wyoming is becoming more competitive in hosting data centers, citing recent announcements made for centers in Evanston, Casper, and Cheyenne. He said fiber connectivity will make Rock Springs more competitive with places like Bluffdale, Utah in attracting data centers to the city.