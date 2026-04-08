Complaint Alleges 5 Violations of Council Code of Ethics

Rick Milonas is sworn in to his first term as a Rock Springs City Councilman. File photo

ROCK SPRINGS — A complaint filed against Councilman Rick Milonas alleges he violated five provisions of the Rock Springs Code of Ethics after posting a video.

The complaint was released to SweetwaterNOW through a public document request filed by the publication. The code was passed late last year, with Milonas being the only Council member to vote against it.

The complaint was filed by Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency Manager Chad Banks and alleges Milonas violated ethics guidelines related to duty of civility and respect, decorum, abusive language, harassment and abusive behavior, and social media use.

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“This complaint arises from a video publicly shared by Councilor Milonas, which references me directly, identifies my sexual orientation, and falsely attributes the selection of the City’s updated branding colors to me, implying I was advancing a ‘gay agenda,’” the complaint reads.

Banks states Milonas knew he had no input in selecting the city’s branding colors, but continues to misrepresent Banks’ involvement in the selection process. Banks also says Milonas mentioning his sexual orientation in his video is meant to disparage or provoke.

“This moves beyond policy disagreement and into personal targeting,” he wrote.

Banks writes that he is concerned what the real-world impacts of Milonas’ conduct could be.

“The public nature of the video, combined with its framing, creates a risk that members of the public or the Councilor’s followers may target me personally,” Banks wrote.

Milonas told residents of the complaint filed against him and an investigation into possible corruption involving the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office during another video statement he posted last week.