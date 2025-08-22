Composting workshops set in Glenrock, Rock Springs

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality will host two, one-day, green and food waste composting workshops in September, featuring Mark King, director of the Maine Compost School.

Founded in 1997, the Maine Compost School is the longest continually operating program of its kind in the United States. It has trained more than 800 students from over 40 countries. King has taught composting courses across the nation and internationally, including in Australia.

The workshops are sponsored by the Association of State and Territorial Solid Waste Management Officials and the Wyoming Solid Waste and Recycling Association. Attendance is free, but registration is required.

The first workshop is scheduled for September 9, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Glenrock Recreation Center, 412 S. Fourth St. The second will be held September 11, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rock Springs Health and Human Services Building, 333 Broadway St.

Sessions will cover composting biology, feedstock preparation, composting methods and systems, and include hands-on exercises. Lunch will be provided.

The workshops are open to solid waste professionals, consultants and the public. Registration closes at 4 p.m. the day before each event.

To register, visit https://deq.wyoming.gov/shwd/solid-waste/

. Special assistance or alternative formats are available upon request under the Americans with Disabilities Act.